Budget 2022 positive for real estate sector: Century Plyboards

Nikita Bansal, executive director of Century Plyboards, on Wednesday, said that budget 2022 is positive for the real estate sector.

The company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with the strong performance of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and particle board business.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bansal said, “It was a very positive budget towards the real estate sector as well as all industries related to real estate space including ours. Just to give a reference, in the last 25 years we have grown from 28 percent approximately to about 35 percent. So the future is extremely positive towards urbanisation, towards real estate.”

Talking about demand, she said that demand is growing and the company has seen a speedy recovery over the last 2 weeks. She said, “February-March together, we would do growth even from our Q3 sales.”

On price increase, Bansal said that Q3 blended price hike was over 3 percent. However, she does not foresee any more price hikes.

