Britannia Q4FY21 earnings: Domestic volumes expected to be around 7-8%

Updated : April 26, 2021 04:36:08 IST

FMCG major Britannia will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow. CNBC-TV18 poll suggests domestic volumes to be around 7-8 percent. This will be higher than the last couple of quarters.

The EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 230 basis points. Revenue growth is expected to be around 9 percent close to Rs 3,116 crore on the topline. EBITDA could grow by 25 percent close to Rs 565 crore. Margins estimated to be around 18.1 percent and net profit of around Rs 425 crore.

Management commentary for Q1FY22 will be extremely important.