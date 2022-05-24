BPCL Q4 Preview | PAT likely to rise 16%; revenue may rise 21% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Cross
State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is likely to report March quarter 2022 (Q4FY22) results on Wednesday, May 25. The CNBC-TV18 Poll expects revenue growth of 21 percent at Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

BPCL Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 (QoQ)
CNBC-TV18 PollQ3
RevenueRs 1.2 lakh croreRs 1.01 lakh crore
EBITDARs 4,800 croreRs 4,212 crore
Operating Profit Margin3.90%4.20%
Profit After TaxRs 2,849 croreRs 2,462 crore
The company's EBITDA is likely to be 14 percent at Rs 4,800 crore and a margin contraction of around 300 basis points leading to profit growth of 16 percent to come in at Rs 2,900 crore.
What To Watch
Coming to utilization, it is expected to increase 1 percent on a sequential basis as the Kochi refinery has increased its production. However, it still will decline on a year-on-year basis.
The company is expecting marketing sales volumes to decline 10 percent on a year-on-year basis and 10 percent on a sequential basis with exports in the flattish terrain.
On gross refining margin (GRM), it is expected at $19.80 per barrel with blended gross marketing margins in the negative zone as oil companies have not taken price hikes in the marketing segment.
Talking about BPCL divestment, for the time being, the government has put privatisation on hold. Also, the company expects to take price hikes since excise duty has been cut by the government.
