BoB Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects 13.50% NII growth

Updated : May 28, 2021 16:39:51 IST

Bank of Baroda (BoB) will report their Q4 earnings on Saturday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects net interest income (NII) to grow nearly 13.50 percent.

Profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow over 130 percent, which would be aided by earnings recovery, expected to be due to lower provisions as well as strong recoveries.

Loan growth is expected to be subdued at around 4 percent odd. That is mainly due to weak corporate loan growth. Slippages are expected to come in at around Rs 5,000 crore according to the PhillipCap estimate. This is in comparision to Rs 4,560 crore in the previous quarter.