Updated : April 28, 2021 02:39:39 IST

Biocon to come out with its numbers today and revenue growth is estimated to grow around 29 percent, EBITDA up around 50 per cent plus, margins 23.7 percent and profit of around Rs 206 crore.

This time the biosimilar business is expected to see some amount of sequential momentum and as the COVID-19 situation is normalising a bit in the US.

However, two things to watch out for in the biosimilar business is the pricing pressure and the market share increase in drug such as insulin glargine.

