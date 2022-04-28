Street expects Biocon's Jan-Mar revenue to increase 27% but net profit may decline

According to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, Biocon's quarterly revenue is likely to increase 27 percent to Rs 2,329 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Biocon is all set to report its financial results for the January-March period on Thursday (April 28).

They expect the company's net profit to come in at Rs 247 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 253.5 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Its margin is likely to increase to 25.7 percent for the January-March period, from 23.7 percent a year ago.

Overall, it is expected to be a strong quarter for Biocon led by biosimilar sales. Its generics segment is expected to grow by five percent led by a continued uptick in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and launches.

The management commentary on the Veritas biosimilar business buyout and the progress of its vaccine tie-up with Syngene will be tracked closely.

