Biocon Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 15% revenue growth

Updated : July 22, 2021 13:45:32 IST

Biocon will report its first-quarter earnings today (July 22). A CNBC-TV18 analyst's poll expects revenue growth of around 15 percent. The EBITDA should grow around 9 percent with margins at 23.50 percent and profit growth of over 25 percent year-on-year.

Overall, the year-on-year growth is expected to be led by a low base and COVID-19 portfolio of drugs like Remdesivir, Itolizumab, etc.

Syngene, their subsidiary, reported a good set and that should aid the overall Biocon numbers too.

However, the generic segment which is expected to be impacted by pricing pressure is an area of concern for the company.

Biocon's biosimilars' business would be the key data point to watch out for.