  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Biocon Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 15% revenue growth

Updated : July 22, 2021 13:45:32 IST

Biocon will report its first-quarter earnings today (July 22). A CNBC-TV18 analyst's poll expects revenue growth of around 15 percent. The EBITDA should grow around 9 percent with margins at 23.50 percent and profit growth of over 25 percent year-on-year.

Overall, the year-on-year growth is expected to be led by a low base and COVID-19 portfolio of drugs like Remdesivir, Itolizumab, etc.

Syngene, their subsidiary, reported a good set and that should aid the overall Biocon numbers too.

However, the generic segment which is expected to be impacted by pricing pressure is an area of concern for the company.

Biocon's biosimilars' business would be the key data point to watch out for.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement