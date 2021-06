VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : June 10, 2021 15:47:56 IST

BHEL is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (11 June).

CNBC-TV18 expects revenues to grow around 46 percent.

EBITDA is likely to see a profit of Rs 633 crore versus loss of Rs 559 crore, while net profit is expected to come around Rs 410 crore against a loss of Rs 1533 crore YoY.