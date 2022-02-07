Bharti Airtel Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street Expects revenue growth at 5.6%

Telecom major, Bharti Airtel, will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings on February 8, 2022. It is expected to be a good quarter for Bharti Airtel this time around. The revenue growth is expected to come in at 5.6 percent on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, to kick in at Rs 29,900 crore.

Compared to both Jio and Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel has performed better this time around in terms of the average revenue per user (ARPU) growth. The India mobile growth is expected to be better than both its peers, it is expected to be at 5.6 percent.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.