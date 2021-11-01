Bharti Airtel Q2: Street expects consolidated revenue growth at 4.1%;

Bharti Airtel's revenue growth should be driven by price hikes which the company had undertaken in July.

Bharti Airtel will report second-quarter FY22 earnings on Tuesday. It is expected to be a decent quarter from the company and a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects consolidated revenue growth of 4.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, similar to what its peer Jio reported in the quarter gone by.

The revenue growth should be driven by price hikes which the company had undertaken in July both on the prepaid, as well as in the postpaid side and the normalisation of the economy. The Africa results are already known and are thus factored in. Africa had reported about a 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth.

The key driver would be the India wireless mobile business as well as the other segments like the broadband business home business etc. EBITDA margins are seen slightly under pressure due to the increase in diesel prices. The profits would show a big jump quarter on quarter basis.

The key numbers to track would be the subscriber growth -- for Reliance Jio there was a sharp 11 million drop in the company subscriber quarter on quarter, while for Bharti Airtel it is expected to be a muted increase in the company subscriber to 323 million. The average revenue per user (ARPUs) is expected to improve sharply for Bharti’s India business this time to 153 driven by the price hikes that the company has undertaken.

The stock is up 40 percent so far this year and about 65 percent in that last year.