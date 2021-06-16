BEML Q4FY21: Orders at record high on mining cos requirement for capital machinery, says management

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2021 12:20:51 IST

BEML’s Q4FY21 revenue is strong, up almost 70 percent year-on-year (YoY), but margins are under pressure owing to higher costs. Further, the company has also received regulatory approvals for the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Detailing the numbers, MV Rajasekhar, CMD of the company, said that the orders are at record high.

“The government of India has insisted that all the mining companies should spend more money on acquiring capital machineries to ensure there is guaranteed growth in the economy. Therefore, the mining companies have come out with a lot of orders for the capital machinery. Hence, we have got a lot of orders,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He also said that QoQ, there was a tax impact on margins, but YoY, it is better as compared to last year.

“If you look at YoY, we did much better than last year. If you look at quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), last quarter’s PBT was very less at Rs 24 crore. Therefore, there was no tax burden. However, this quarter, PBT was much higher and so there was a tax impact of Rs 44 crore,” he said.

Rajasekhar said that the company will benefit from the second positive indigenisation list.

“We have identified 14-15 equipment, which are in our range; maybe with a slight joint collaborator or finding some technology partner, within 1-2 years, we can develop these items in India. Tentatively, maybe in three years’ time, we should look at a turnover of some Rs 400-500 crore from these products alone per year,” he said.