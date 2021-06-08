Bata Q4 preview: Street expects 10% drop in revenue

VIDEOS

Updated : June 08, 2021 18:42:47 IST

Bata will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow. Management commentary on the outlook for Q1FY22 and the unlock strategy will be the important triggers to watch out for.

The company is expected to see a drop in revenues by almost 10 percent. EBITDA is likely to be 30 percent lower because of the high operating leverage nature of the business. Net profit as a result is expected to be lower by almost 50 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.