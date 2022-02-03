Base effect to impact growth rate: eClerx CFO

eClerx is in focus on the back of their third-quarter earnings. The company posted a near 6 percent growth in dollar revenue on a sequential basis and the EBIT margin looks healthy at 25 percent. To discuss the quarter gone by, the numbers, and the outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rohitash Gupta, CFO of eClerx.

Gupta said, “So far so good, there might be some tapering off in the growth for the industry, which might reflect in eClerx also. But in the near-term, this trend looks very supportive.”

He added, “FY21 because of the COVID impact it has a low base effect so what you see in FY22 is little inflated because of that.”

