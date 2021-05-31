  • SENSEX
Banks buzzing: Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank see improvement in Q4 asset quality

Updated : May 31, 2021 11:44:33 IST

Karur Vysya Bank’s asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, however, the net interest margin declined on a year-on-year basis. The bank’s lower provisions aided the profit after tax (PAT) growth in Q4FY21.

City Union Bank’s asset quality improved during Q4FY21 with gross NPA at 5.11 percent compared to 6.1 percent, QoQ. However, the net interest margin declined sharply. The lender also reported lower provisions which aided the PAT growth.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
