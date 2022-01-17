Bajaj Finance Q3 earnings preview: Street expects robust growth in profitability

Bajaj Finance will be reporting Q3 results and a strong quarter is expected in terms of profitability due to a decline in provisions as per analyst estimates. According to its business update, AUM growth on a year-on-year basis is at the north of 26 percent and is the best in last seven quarters and sequentially, the loan growth has been 8.6 percent which is the best in last eight quarters.

They have already mentioned that there is no adverse impact on NPAs from RBI’s recent ruling or of the new method under collections. So new loans continued to trend upwards 17.50 percent sequential growth despite a strong base of 36.7 percent quarter-on-quarter growth that it saw in the previous quarter.

