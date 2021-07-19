Bajaj Finance Q1FY22 preview: Street expects NII growth of 4.5% YoY

VIDEOS

Updated : July 19, 2021 18:13:28 IST

Bajaj Finance is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings tomorrow (20 July). Street expects net interest margin (NIM) to decline year-on-year (YoY) as well as quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to weak net interest income (NII) growth.

Abhishek Kothari reports that the asset quality trend will be one of the key things to watch out for. He also expects provisions to remain elevated and management commentary on future outlook will be important.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects NII growth of 4.5 percent YoY and profit growth of 50 percent YoY.