Bajaj Finance net profit likely grow 70% in Jan-Mar quarter but new loans fall

Bajaj Finance is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter (Q4FY22) earnings on Tuesday. A poll of market analysts, who track the company, conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects net interest income (NII) growth of 14.5 percent at Rs 5,332 crore against Rs 4,659 crore in the same period a year earlier. The net profit is likely to see a growth of 70 percent at Rs 2,442 crore.

According to the company's business update for this period (Jan-Mar 2022), new loans are down by 15 percent, aided by a higher average ticket size, compared to the quarter. In the same period, the assets under management (AUM) has grown 9 percent. When compared to the same period a year before the growth is 29 percent.

The stock in the past six months has fallen 10 percent and in the past month traded flat.

