Bajaj Auto is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings on Wednesday (19 January). CNBC-TV18 poll estimates revenues to grow by 0.4 percent at Rs 8948 crore against Rs 8909 crore in Q3FY21.

Margins are expected to fall for the 4th consecutive quarter at 14.3 percent versus 19.4 percent on a year on year (YoY) basis.

Management commentary on their new EV plant and their launch pipeline will be key to watch.

