Bajaj Auto Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 138%

Updated : July 22, 2021 11:08:50 IST

Bajaj Auto will be reporting its Q1FY22 results on Thursday, July 22.

Good set of numbers on the back of a low base are expected from Bajaj Auto. The street is expecting a revenue growth of 138 percent to come in at Rs 7,352 crore.

Despite the volumes going up, they are still down 21 percent compared to Q1FY20.

The margins are expected to decline on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to 16 percent because of higher raw material prices.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
