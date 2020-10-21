Bajaj Auto: Muted Q2 earnings expected

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : October 21, 2020 06:27 PM IST

Bajaj Auto will be reporting its Q2 earnings tomorrow. The stock has underperformed the sector this year and the stock is down 5 percent in 2020.

The reason for this has been the export market which has been struggling quite a bit. Also, the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) incentive have been withdrawn which is expected to affect the numbers. Hence it is expected to be a muted quarter.

Revenues are expected to fall about 6 percent year-on-year (YoY). Volumes have bounced back quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) very sharply, but YoY the volumes will be down about 10 percent.

On EBITDA, a fall of 2 percent is expected and the profits are expected to fall by 13 percent.