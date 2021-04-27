  • SENSEX
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Profits expected to be highest in 21 quarters

Updated : April 27, 2021 06:31:37 IST

Axis Bank is expected to report strong Q4FY21 earnings today. NII growth may be the weakest in the last 11 quarters, but as per the CNBC-TV18 poll, it could report the highest profit in the last 21 quarters.

Loan growth is expected to pick up sequentially largely driven by the retail segment. Net interest margin is expected to decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to reversal of interest on interest.

The total watchlist for the bank stands at around Rs 14,140 crore and how it moves needs to be looked at closely along with the restructuring details. Asset quality may remain stable as analysts expect slippages to decline (QoQ). Management commentary on growth outlook and credit cost will be watched closely.

Watch the video for more.
