Axis Bank Q1FY22 preview: Street expects loan growth of 12% YoY

Updated : July 26, 2021 12:15:49 IST

Axis Bank will be reporting its Q1 FY22 earnings on July 26th. A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects Axis Bank’s numbers to be stable. The loan growth is seen around 12 percent year-on-year.

The net interest margin (NIM) can improve sequentially. Q4 had seen the impact on interest reversal so the total watchlist was around Rs 12,700 crore, how that behaves will be seen closely.

It is expected that net interest income (NII) growth will be at 12.4 percent year-on-year and around 4 percent sequentially.

CNBC-TV18 poll is working with profit growth of around 132 percent year-on-year. It may decline around 4 percent on a sequential basis.

Asset quality may remain stable, analysts are working with a slippage number of around Rs 4,000 crore, which compares to about Rs 5,300 crore in the previous quarter.

Management commentary with respect to outlook on growth and credit cost will be seen closely.