Axis Bank Q1FY21 numbers today: Here’s what to expect

Updated : July 21, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Axis Bank is set to release its first-quarter results for the current fiscal later in the day. The street will keep a close watch on the moratorium book, which last time was 25-28 percent of the loan mix.

Loan growth may remain tepid around 14-15 percent levels and a higher-yielding portfolio like the retail portfolio may aid in net interest margin remaining healthy. So last quarter it was at 3.55 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests NII growth of 15.9 percent YoY, while net profit on account of elevated provision can decline by more than 8 percent on YoY basis.

Watch the video for the full report

 
