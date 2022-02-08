Aurobindo Pharma Q3 preview: Street expects flat revenues and sluggish US sales

Aurobindo Pharma will report its Q3 numbers on Wednesday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to be flat this quarter. Margins are expected to be maintained at around 20.2 percent to 21 percent and a profit of around Rs 765 crore because there was an extraordinary same time last year in terms of an exceptional inflow to the tune of around Rs 2,800 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma will report its Q3 numbers on Wednesday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to be flat this quarter. Margins are expected to be maintained at around 20.2 percent to 21 percent and a profit of around Rs 765 crore because there was an extraordinary same time last year in terms of an exceptional inflow to the tune of around Rs 2,800 crore.

The street will be watching out for the US sales. US sales overall will be impacted because of price erosion. All of the companies have alluded to price erosion till now, as well as the divestment of Natrol. Now ex of the divestment of Natrol the US business is likely to be flat to probably decline because of price erosion. So the US sales are estimated to be around $390 to around $407 million.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.