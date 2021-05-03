  • SENSEX
Aspire to grow faster than the industry: Marico

Updated : May 03, 2021 03:48:40 IST

Marico reported strong Q4FY21 earnings. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said, “Broadly the last 3-4 year trend in the sector, the growth has been 6-7 percent so we are targeting an aspirational number of slightly higher than the sector average.”

On the impact on the supply chain “There is a bit of uncertainty right now, in terms of this quarter we believe that this currents surge will take time to stabilise. Although this time we are far better prepared in the supply chain. There are local disruptions, we have to take care of our people, given that there is likely to some disruption continuing till May.”

“I believe that even if you can deliver 8-10 percent volume growth it will be a good performance,” Gupta added.

On-demand impact he said, “We are not seeing any consumption-driven impact because at the end of the day 90 percent of our product portfolio is items of daily consumption. There are not many product category which is driven by out of home consumption.”

For full management commentary, watch the video
