Asian Paints Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 25% jump in revenues

Asian Paints is set to report its Q3FY22 results on January 20, 2022. The street expects good numbers from the company, 16-18 percent domestic volume growth, sharp improvement on the margins quarter on quarter (QoQ) are expected. The company is taking cumulative price hikes of over 20 percent in this year itself, so some part of that is expected to reflect in realizations as well. The analysts are expecting 25 percent jump in the revenues, Rs 8,500 crore on the topline.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.