Ashoka Buildcon expects 15% growth in Q4FY22; says road sector work picking up

Ashoka Buildcon expects growth of about 15 percent in Q4FY22, Paresh Mehta, chief financial officer, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that there is a lot of impetus for the roads sector and therefore, believe that orders will keep coming in.

Talking about orderbook, Mehta said, “We have garnered orders of Rs 8,500 crore and as of the date we stand at on an orderbook position of Rs 14,500 crore. Most of the orders will take off during Q1 of next year (FY23). So FY22-FY23-FY24 will be the period when all these orders will get executed.”

“For the last 3-4 years we have seen a lot of impetus for infra growth especially in the road sector and that has continued to bring in orderbook for all the sector players and going forward too, this being one of the focused areas of infra sector, we believe that orderbook will keep on coming,” he said.

