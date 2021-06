VIDEOS

Updated : June 23, 2021 16:26:28 IST

Auto major Ashok Leyland is scheduled to report it Q4FY21 earnings on June 24.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 72 percent YoY. Margins are likely to come at 7.5 percent against 4.76 percent in the same quarter last year.

Reema Tendulkar reports that the growth in revenues will be driven by 72.8 percent growth in volumes.