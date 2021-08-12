Ashok Leyland Q1FY22 preview: Street expects revenue at Rs 2,872 crore

Ashok Leyland will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings today. Year-on-year (YoY) numbers are expected to look good due to low base of last year. So, CNBC-TV18 poll pegs revenue at Rs 2,872 crore. Though, revenues are likely to be lower by 50 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. This is because of the M&HCV volumes, which saw a decline of 65 percent as compared to Q4 of FY21, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Ashok Leyland will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings today. Year-on-year (YoY) numbers are expected to look good due to low base of last year. So, CNBC-TV18 poll pegs revenue at Rs 2,872 crore. Though, revenues are likely to be lower by 50 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. This is because of the M&HCV volumes, which saw a decline of 65 percent as compared to Q4 of FY21, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

This time, the company is likely to report an EBITDA loss of Rs 111 crore as well as a net loss of Rs 67 crore.

