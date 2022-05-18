Ashok Leyland looks set for strong March quarter results as it sold more vehicles at higher prices

Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Volumes are expected to be at multi-quarter high as the infrastructure activities picked up after COVID-19 and demand improved for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Auto company Ashok Leyland is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 on Thursday. The Street is expecting a strong set of numbers from the commercial vehicle major owing to healthy volume growth and the company passing on higher input cost to consumers.

Volumes are expected to be at multi-quarter high as the infrastructure activities picked up after COVID-19 and demand improved for medium and heavy commercial vehicles. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects a volume growth of 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 48,719 units against 44,060 units.

A revenue growth of almost 17 percent is likely as the average selling price has gone up on the company passing on the higher raw material cost to the consumers with a hike in prices. There has been a 4 percent YoY increase in the average selling price.

The margins will hold the fort at around 7 percent against 7.6 percent the same time last year while the profit will improve to about Rs 250 crore.

Ashok Leyland Earnings Estimates (CNBC-TV18 poll) Revenue Rs 8,169 crore vs Rs 7,005 crore EBITDA Rs 577 crore vs Rs 534.2 crore Operating Profit Margin 7% vs 7.6% Profit After Tax Rs 252 crore vs Rs 241.2 crore

The stock, however, closed 0.86 percent lower at Rs 126 per share on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement.