Anupam Rasayan won’t go for capex for 1-2 years, expects similar growth trajectory to continue

Updated : June 14, 2021 09:53:08 IST

Anupam Rasayan India will not go for any capex for a year or two, Afzal Malkani, CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

Recently listed Anupam Rasayan India reported a good set of earnings for the March-ended quarter. The company also paid Rs 470 crore worth of debt with the initial public offering (IPO) proceeds and the stock is up 50 percent since its debut on the exchanges just three months ago.

“In lieu of the front ended capex to take care of growth till FY23, we do not need to go for any capex. We may need to go for capex, but not a significant amount, maybe Rs 40-50 crore which we may do from the internal accruals of the company if required,” Malkani said.

On growth, he said, “We have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 percent in the last 3 years, and we expect to continue this growth trajectory for the next two years.”

“FY21 was the first year of commercialisation of two of our new units. We expect a capacity utilisation of the new units to be around 74 percent,” Malkani added.

On margins, Malkani said, “We have undertaken a cost implementation programme in which we will save a significant amount in terms of logistics and environment, by setting up a by-product plant to convert waste into the by-product as well as in the area of logistics. So, overall, we can see some improvement in profit after tax (PAT) margins in the current year.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video.