Andhra plant to be operational soon; 25% price hike this year so far: Greenpanel Industries

Greenpanel Industries’ Andhra Pradesh plant should be operational in a few days, V Venkatramani, chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18.

“Expansion at the Uttarakhand plant has been completed and currently we are doing the same exercise at the Andhra plant and it should be completed in a couple of days, and hopefully after 10-15 days testing period, we should have both the plants running at optimal capacity utilization,” he said.

Speaking about the Uttarakhand plant, Venkatramani said that the medium-density fibreboard (MDF) plant was not operational for 43 days due to debottlenecking and an unplanned shutdown because of the breakdown of the refiner component.

On price increase, he said that the company has taken a 25 percent price increase this year so far. He said, “We have adequate pricing power. We have taken about 25 percent increase during the current year and that has helped us to not only maintain the gross margins but also improve on that.”

