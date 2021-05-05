Alembic Pharma: Barring Azithromycin drug Azithral 500, don't have much in terms of COVID-related sales

VIDEOS

May 05, 2021

Alembic Pharma hasn’t got too many COVID19-19 related products in India, said Pranav Amin, managing director (MD) of the company on Thursday.

Azithral 500 tablets saw an uptick in sales, said Amin.

“As regards, India business is concerned, we do not have too many COVID products except the one (Azithral) in which we have seen an uptick in the sales but that’s more towards the end of the quarter so we didn’t see too much in the results as much in the results of last quarter was Azithral,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Azithral 500 tablet is an antibiotic and is used to treat many bacterial infections associated with different parts of the body. It contains Azithromycin as its active ingredient.

“We are seeing the demand continue. In the last 4-5 weeks we have seen that Azithromycin is picking up in the market as the pandemic is going out of control now. Therefore, we see that trend continue as of now and there is still a lot of demand,” said Amin.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, Amin said, “We do not have the capability for the vaccine. As regards COVID drugs, we have approached some of the multinational and domestic companies to help out.”

