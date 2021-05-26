  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 380 points, Nifty ends above 15,300 led by IT, auto stocks
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

AkzoNobel reports healthy Q4FY21; mgmt claims inroads into non-traditional, tier-3 & tier-4 towns

Updated : May 26, 2021 14:48:57 IST

AkzoNobel India has made inroads into non-traditional, tier-2 and tier-3 towns, Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director (MD), told CNBC-TV18.

AkzoNobel India reported a healthy show for the March-ended quarter. Paints, powder, automotive and speciality coatings saw strong growth while the company faced some headwinds in the oil and gas segment.

“Our growth was secular, it was across segments and also we started making some ingress into our non-traditional towns, which is tier-3 and tier-4 towns. However, we have two challenges now as we approach the quarters ahead - the COVID-19 impact and the raw material inflation, which is impacting all the businesses across,” Rajgopal said.

On numbers, he said, “Our performance across paints, powder and automotive (auto coatings) business was very strong and post-growth above 34 percent. We had a bit of headwind on our oil and gas and out power sector, which dented but we are quite pleased with the performance we saw in our paint business which started growing in-line with the industry.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement