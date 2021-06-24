Aim to dominate oriental food space; have one of the lowest attrition rates: Speciality Restaurants

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : June 24, 2021 13:59:05 IST

Speciality Restaurants aims to dominate the oriental food space, Anjan Chatterjee, CMD, told CNBC-TV18. Chatterjee also said that the restaurant has increased offerings within kitchens and learnt efficiencies while adding that the company boasts of one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry.

The company reported earnings for the March-ended quarter, with 34 percent of revenue coming in from delivery and the balance from dine-in. He also said that recovery has been slower with the second wave of COVID hitting, however, Q3 and Q4 did see revenge-eating among customers.

He further added that 94 percent of the staff has been fully vaccinated.

“We have kitchens within the kitchen, which is, we have given birth to a brand called ‘Haka’, which is confined to Oh! Calcutta. We want to dominate the oriental area, so we have Mainland China; Mainland China Asia Kitchen – that’s for the Asian food; then we have Haka, which is mid-market,” Chatterjee said.

On expansions, he said, “Going forward, it’s going to be an extension of brands through cloud kitchens. We already have an operation combined with the kitchen within the kitchen, and the additional ones which we have done, 11 of them are operating. So, wherever the brand was present, in metros primarily and mini-metros, we are going to be replacing them with cloud kitchen.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video.