AGS Transact Q3 revenues grow 5%; debt repayment to help save Rs 100 cr annually

The company's Q3 EBITDA grew by 5 percent at Rs 127.6 crore versus Rs 121.5 crore on a year on year basis. Margins however declined by 25.6 percent against 25.9 percent in same quarter last year.

The company reported a net loss at Rs 9.4 crore in Q3 versus profit after tax of Rs 31.3 crore in Q3FY21.

To discuss quarterly earnings and road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saurabh Lal, CFO of AGS Transact Technologies.

