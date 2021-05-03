Adani Ports Q4FY21 Preview: Topline expected to see a 27% growth

VIDEOS

Updated : May 03, 2021 05:23:07 IST

Adani Ports will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (May 4). The topline is expected to see a 27 percent growth and a near 100 basis points expansion in EBITDA margins to around 61.5 percent.

Net profits are seen to rise by 270 percent on account of one-offs. A lot of strength is also coming on account of the acquisitions the company has made. The key factors to look out for are volume expectations in FY22 and disruption owing to pandemic impact.

CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.