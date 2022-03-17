0

Accenture Q2 preview: Here’s what to expect

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar
Global IT major - Accenture is all set to report Q2 earnings on Thursday. Last quarter Accenture came out with a blockbuster set of numbers. It had raised its annual guidance to 19 to 22 percent compared to 12, to 15 percent. This was a very sharp guidance increase, which is why there was a solid rub-off impact in the Indian IT names.

Now whether Accenture can do an encore, what they say about their guidance, their order booking will be very crucial because up until now, the commentary at least from the Indian IT names has been that the demand environment continues to remain very resilient, will continue to be in a multiyear tech upgrade cycle, and enterprises are looking at compressed digital transformation.
