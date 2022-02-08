ACC Q4CY21 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 1.8%

ACC will be reporting its Q4CY21 numbers tomorrow on February 9, 2022. The street expects weak numbers. The topline growth of around 2 percent is expected but the EBITDA numbers are expected to see a decline of around 1.5 percent.

Net profit is expected to see a little bit of a decline. The analysts are expected to see 4 percent decline on volumes. The realisations are expected to be flattish on a sequential basis because price increases didn’t get follow through. On a year on year (YoY) basis, prices will be higher by around 5-7 percent approximately.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza for more details.