ACC Q2CY21 earnings preview: Street expects topline growth of 44%

Updated : July 19, 2021 10:55:29 IST

ACC will be reporting its Q2CY21 earnings numbers on Monday, July 19. The stock has seen a good trend and valuation wise, it trades at a bit of a discount in comparison to its larger peers.

In terms of numbers, on topline, the street is working with a growth of close to around 44 percent approximately, the EBITDA numbers are expected to jump up by around 39 percent, maybe around a 50 basis points (bps) correction is what can be seen on margins, while the net profit as well will look very good.

ACC has pan India presence, the company has been running at optimum capacity utilization levels. And these numbers will come in on a low base. The crucial number the analysts are looking at is volume number from 6.6 to around 6.7 million tonne, that would mean a growth of closer to around 38 percent or thereabouts.

Realizations are expected to surprise positively, likely to jump up by close to around four to around five percent on a sequential basis. ACC has exposure to south, east and west and prices are higher out there.

The management commentary will be extremely crucial.