Aarti Drugs Q4FY21: Targeting 19% EBITDA margin, 15% volume growth in FY22, says management

Updated : May 17, 2021 12:59:54 IST

Aarti Drugs Q4FY21 margins were flat and profit was down around 12 percent. Detailing the numbers, Adhish Patil, CFO of the company said that they are targeting an EBITDA margin of 18-19 percent.

“FY20-21 was an exceptional year, especially because of the first one and a half quarters in the beginning of the financial year. For the coming years, we are targeting EBITDA margins to be around 18-19 percent. As far as sales growth is concerned, we are targeting around 10-15 percent volume growth in the coming year,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He also said that the company could see revenue of Rs 5,000 crore post-expansion and said that the 1 lakh square meter of land that they received in GRDC will speed up the expansion plans.

“There are some schemes that the government has announced, the details of which have to come out yet. The new set of scheme (production-linked incentive) which the government is launching is a very general scheme; though guidelines are not straightforward, but as far as whatever conditions we saw in the short notice by the government, we might fall in that category. So we might be able to use that for our existing expansion plans. The company after all these expansions can easily reach revenues of about Rs 4,500-5,000 crore,” he said.

Patil also said that the anti-dumping duty on Ciprofloxacin has aided sales and sales were higher for the March quarter as well.