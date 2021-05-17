80% of Ramkrishna Forgings' export volume comes from North America, says MD Naresh Jalan

VIDEOS

Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings, on Monday, said 80 percent of current volumes of the export market come from North America.

Ramkrishna Forgings reported very strong earnings for the March-ended quarter. The revenue and EBITDA have seen a sharp increase and margins have also expanded this quarter.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jalan said, “Close to 80 percent of our current volumes of the export market come from North America and we have been able to get a good order outlook as well as new orders. We have won new order worth USD 25 million on light vehicle side which will come into the business in FY23-24.”

“Therefore, with whatever capacities we have been able to put over last year, we will be able to do considerable exports going forward both in the current and next couple of years,” he said.

On capacity, Jalan said, “By August ’21, our entire capex will be completed wherein we will have a capacity of close to 187,000 tonne approximately.”

“Post completion of capex we intend to deploy 1/3rd of the cash to repay the debt. So debt levels are going to shrink from here and we are looking at 1/3rd of our cash this year, whatever we earn, to deploy in terms of reduction in debt and it should be less by Rs 150-200 crore this year,” he said.

