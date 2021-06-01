  • SENSEX
8% of total revenue comes from e-commerce, says Rupa and Co's Ramesh Agarwal

Updated : June 01, 2021 18:51:00 IST

Around 8 percent of the total revenue for Rupa & Company comes from the e-commerce business, said the whole-time director and CFO Ramesh Agarwal. The largest knitwear brand in India reported earnings for the March-ended quarter with the highest ever revenue.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Agarwal said, "Around 8 percent of our turnover is coming from e-commerce and we are buoyant on e-commerce, we are getting good traction there. Therefore, in the next 2-3 years, e-commerce should not be less than 20 percent. So this will contribute heavily as a percentage to our sales."

On capacity expansion, he said, "We would be looking for a merger or takeover opportunity, if it comes along, for inorganic growth."

Watch the video for more.
