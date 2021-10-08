NFT sales volume surge to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021

The non-fungible tokens (NFT) sales volume surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021. They were up more than eightfold from the previous quarter as the frenzy for crypto has reached new highs.

NFT's were introduced way back into the market in 2017. While this space was trading since then, the big numbers have started to come in only by 2021. NFT sales surged in the third quarter of 2021 totalling Rs 79,000 crores compared to just about Rs 9,600 crore in the second quarter and less than Rs 9,000 crore in the first quarter of this year. The total amount spent on NFT's in 2021 now stands at Rs 98,435 crore.

NFTs are regarded as modern-day collectibles available for purchase and sale online with digital evidence of ownership of any items included. Since the beginning of 2021, the surge experience with NFT's has been unparallel. In January, the monthly sale of NFT at OpenSea was just about eight $8 million and then the next month stands at a strong $95.2 million.

The most expensive NFT to date is the digital collage sold at Christie's for $69.3 million in the month of March. Since then, no other NFT has come close to this price.