Updated : July 13, 2021 22:15:38 IST

The Insurance Law Amendment is one among the 23 legislations the government is planning to introduce in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

A new bill on cryptocurrency could also be on the anvil, but it has not been listed so far and would need the cabinet's approval first. This new law could bring some much-needed clarity for the nascent industry. CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta highlights what the new legislation could mean for crypto investors in India.