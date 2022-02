JPMorgan has become the world's first bank to set up shop in the metaverse. The largest bank in the US has opened a lounge in the blockchain-based world Decentraland.

JPMorgan has become the world's first bank to set up shop in the metaverse. The largest bank in the US has opened a lounge in the blockchain-based world Decentraland. Users can create their virtual avatars, build virtual spaces and roam in the lounge christened 'Onyx Lounge' after its suit of Ethereum-based services. The lounge also features a digital image of the bank's CEO Jamie Dimon.

