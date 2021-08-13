How hackers stole $600 million in biggest ever crypto heist; details here

In this special segment 'Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta decodes biggest ever crypto currency heist which saw over $600 million worth of crypto currencies being stolen and then subsequently being returned. The heist was $613 million worth of cryptocurrencies and nearly $600 million has been returned until now.

The blockchain analytics company Elliptic said Poly has retrieved all of $267 million in ether, $252 million in Binance coin and 55 million tokens pegged to the US dollar. The incident happened on Poly Network which is a decentralised platform that allows users to exchange one cryptocurrency for another across different blockchains using smart contracts that contain instructions on when to release assets.

The attackers abused the function, execute cross chain, overriding the contract instructions for each of the three block chains, and diverted the funds to three wallet addresses.

