With Will Smith Inu being the latest to join the bandwagon, meme tokens are in vogue. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that associate themselves with an internet joke or pop culture reference. The meme coin segment is rife with scams but the space continues to buzz. Watch video to know more about some of the trending meme coins.

With Will Smith Inu being the latest to join the bandwagon, meme tokens are in vogue.

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that associate themselves with an internet joke or pop culture reference.

The meme coin segment is rife with scams but the space continues to buzz. As of now there are approximately 300 meme coins being traded.

Watch video to know more about some of the trending meme coins.