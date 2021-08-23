Government likely to table cryptocurrency bill in next parliament session

The cryptocurrency bill is also likely to address the issue of RBI's digital currency.

Government officials tell CNBC-TV18 that Centre is planning to table the cryptocurrency bill in the next session of the parliament.

The officials said, "The crypto issue needs to be thought from all angles. We cannot end up doing something where good also gets harmed."

Sapna Das reports that the government is in favour of furthering the use of blockchain technology. The bill is also likely to address issue of RBI's digital currency.

However, the question is once there is a virtual currency brought out by the RBI, can private cryptocurrencies also function parallelly along with that?

