The finance minister told the parliament today that the Cryptocurrency Bill is under finalisation for consideration of cabinet. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, asking the government to clear its stand on cryptocurrencies.

The finance minister told the parliament today that the Cryptocurrency Bill is under finalisation for consideration of cabinet.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, asking the government to clear its stand on cryptocurrencies.

To discuss the road ahead for cryptos, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abhay Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Colexion and NS Nappinai, Advocate of Supreme Court.

Watch video for more.